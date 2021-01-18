HPD: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in north Houston

The only description police have of the suspect is that they were driving a red and black truck.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Houston's northside.

This happened at the intersection of N Shepherd Drive and Thornton Road.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported a red and black truck was traveling northbound on N Shepherd when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street and was hit by the truck.

The truck did not stop to help the pedestrian and was last seen driving on Thorton Road, according to witnesses.

The pedestrian died on scene. At this time he has not been identified.

Police said the pedestrian did not use a crosswalk and if the driver would have stopped, they likely would not have faced any charges.

If you have any information on this scene, call the Houston Police Department.

