HPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver after crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A suspected drunk driver allegedly hit and a killed a man Wednesday night in southwest Houston.
Houston police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Loop and Main where they said two cars collided. After the collision, police said a driver of one of the cars hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators said the driver showed signs of intoxication and will likely be charged with DWI. Charges may be upgraded depending on the conclusion of the investigation.