HOUSTON - Police are investigating two related shooting scenes in southeast Houston after one person died and another was injured Thursday night.

Police say one person died in a shooting at 5050 Sunflower Street. They say one person suffered a gunshot wound at 5111 Northridge Drive and has been transported to the hospital.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said it was a shootout between rival gangs that continued down Bellfort Street. He did not go into detail about the gang activity or potential suspects in the shootings.

Acevedo said he wants to meet with judges to discuss stricter bonds for defendants with violent criminal history.

"This gun violence is a circular issue here," Acevedo said. "Part of breaking that cycle is keeping people behind bars."

#BREAKING One person killed, another injured, in two different shootings in Sunnyside. Police say they believe the two crimes are related. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 25, 2018

At scene with @TroyFinner & @SatterwhiteLJ & our team. We have multiple shooters & one person deceased. More information will be provided soon. https://t.co/oHxHTKmP5H — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 25, 2018

