HPD: Officers, wrecker pull woman from burning car following chase on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON — A woman was injured when she crashed her car during a chase with police early Monday.
This happened at about 1 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway .
Houston police said the woman was stopped for allegedly driving recklessly. She gave officer her driver’s license and then took off, leading them on a chase.
The suspect driver eventually exited the freeway, hit a sign and then her car burst into flames, police said.
Police and a wrecker driver were able to pull her from the burning vehicle, HPD said.
They said she remains in critical condition.