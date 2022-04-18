HPD: Officers, wrecker pull woman from burning car following chase on Southwest Freeway

Police say she gave them her license during a traffic stop and then took off, leading them on a chase.

HOUSTON — A woman was injured when she crashed her car during a chase with police early Monday.

This happened at about 1 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway .

Houston police said the woman was stopped for allegedly driving recklessly. She gave officer her driver’s license and then took off, leading them on a chase.

The suspect driver eventually exited the freeway, hit a sign and then her car burst into flames, police said.

Police and a wrecker driver were able to pull her from the burning vehicle, HPD said.

They said she remains in critical condition.