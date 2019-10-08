HOUSTON — Two Houston Police officers shot a suspect Friday night after he allegedly injured two people with a gun.

Officers were flagged down around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Liberty by a woman who said a man was pointing his gun at a group of people in the 2400 block of Hutton. Officers arrived and spotted the suspect, identified as a man in his 60s, pointing a gun at people on a porch, including a 57-year-old man in a wheelchair who was bleeding from the face.

Officers gave the suspect verbal commands. Two officers, who believed the suspect would shoot his gun, discharged their weapons and hit him multiple times.

The officers rendered first aid to the suspect before the Houston Fire Department arrived. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. Authorities said he suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The man in the wheelchair and a woman were also transported to the hospital. Police said the disabled man was hit with the butt of the suspect's gun, and the woman was struck by buckshots.

Another man was struck by buckshots, according to police, but he refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police found a rifle of some type at the scene. They said the suspect has a criminal history, including unlawful possession of a firearm.

