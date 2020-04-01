HOUSTON — Houston Police shot a suspect Friday night after he allegedly threatened to hurt himself with a gun before pointing the weapon at officers.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on Spottswood Drive in northeast Houston.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the man tried to barricade himself in a home. That’s where they said the man threatened to hurt himself before pointing the gun at officers.

Officials requested Life Flight to transport the man to the Texas Medical Center.

