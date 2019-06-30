HOUSTON — Two suspects are alive thanks to local officers who pulled them from a burning vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers tried to pull over the suspects because they were allegedly speeding.

The suspects led police on a short chase before crashing into a light pole at Tanglewilde and Richmond.

HPD says the suspects' vehicle quickly caught fire and officers pulled them from the flames.

The officers provided medical care until EMS arrived and took the suspects to the hospital. They are expected to be OK. The officers were not injured.

HPD says firefighters put out the vehicle and detectives found ammunition inside.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.

The burned car can be seen at the scene early Sunday morning.

