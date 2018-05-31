HOUSTON – Houston police were alarmed after hearing what they thought were gunshots near a police station in southwest Houston Wednesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were preparing their vehicles to go on patrol around 10 p.m. at the Southwest Division Station located in the 13000 block of Nitida Street when they heard what they thought were gunshots nearby.

Police said the sound of gunfire appeared to be fairly close to the station, and a helicopter and K-9 unit were deployed to investigate.

After searching the area north of the station, no suspects or evidence of gunfire were found. They continued to check the area around the station, and no damage was found.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they remained on high alert, but that the area appears to be safe and there is no danger at this time.

© 2018 KHOU