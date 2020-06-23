HPD officer suspended after accused of being drunk while on duty

Officer Chad Hogue was arrested Sunday after residents in southeast Houston reported smelling alcohol on his breath while he was responding to a call.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer accused of being drunk on the job has been suspended.

According to court records, Officer Chad Hogue was arrested Sunday after residents in southeast Houston reported smelling alcohol on his breath while he was responding to a call. Residents also said Hogue was acting strangely.

Other officers arrived on scene to investigate and said Hogue had glassy eyes and slightly slurred speech. While questioning him, Hogue allegedly admitted to drinking seven glasses of a whiskey-beer mixture before going on duty.

Officers searched Hogue’s police bag and found a can of beer with a little left inside.

Officer Hogue was given a breathalyzer test and according to court records, he blew nearly twice the legal limit.

Hogue has been charged with misdemeanor DWI.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office called this incident shocking.

“This is a man who’s been entrusted with protecting all of us and he made all of them more endangered,” Teare said.

Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement:

"The men and women of the Houston Police Department stand on the front lines of society's efforts to spare our community from the heartache caused by impaired drivers. It is disappointing our employee endangered members of the community and HPD through his actions.

Consistent with our well-documented efforts to combat DWI, our department immediately conducted a DWI investigation and successfully secured criminal charges. We have suspended the involved employee's peace officer powers pending the results of the ongoing criminal/administrative investigations."