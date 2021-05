The officer was taken to an area hospital and was listed as stable, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department officer was shot Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 9700 block of Pine Lake Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect has not been taken into custody..

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is stable, HPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.