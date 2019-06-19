HOUSTON — Two suspects are in custody after an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting outside a southwest Houston Burger King.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the incident began with a carjacking just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Bissonnet and Kirkwood. They said a black Honda was taken at gunpoint.

Acevedo said officers were looking for the carjackers when they spotted the Honda just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, and a chase started. The chase ended a few minutes later when the suspect crashed at Bissonnet and Highway 59.

Police said two armed suspects got out of the car, and one of them was arrested without incident. Police and ATF agents searched for the second suspect and spotted him at Burger King in the 9600 block of Southwest Freeway.

According to authorities, the suspect attempted to carjack a woman with her two teenage daughters in the drive-thru. They said the woman took her time trying to get out of the car, stalling and fearing for her daughters’ safety. Police said the suspect became frustrated because he couldn’t drive a stick shift.

Officers pulled up on the suspect and gave commands to drop the gun, but he did not comply, and police fired several rounds. The suspect ran through the Burger King and went out the back door where he was confronted by an officer who shot the suspect.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the suspect before he was transported to the hospital.

Acevedo said the suspect was on three years’ deferred adjudication for robbery.

