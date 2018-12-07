HOUSTON -- Police say the officer who administered himself an emergency nasal antidote while collecting evidence at a southwest Houston hotel was exposed to methamphetamine and THC.

The officer was responding to a trespassing call Wednesday shortly after 6 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on U.S. 59 South near Gessner Road.

Police searched a room where dozens of pills were found and as they collecting evidence, one officer became ill and administered Narcan, the emergency nasal antidote.

Police officials said this was the first case they remember of an officer personally using Narcan, which is used to combat deadly effects of opiates.

HPD emphasized its officers are trained to use Nacan in these types of situations.

UPDATE #2: Lab tests show the narcotics involved were methamphetamines & THC. We want to emphasize, HPD trains its officers to administer NARCAN when confronted by symptoms such as those exhibited by the officer. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2018

