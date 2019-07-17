HOUSTON — An off-duty deputy leaving a restaurant with his family shot at two men who were allegedly burglarizing his vehicle on Tuesday evening.

The break-in and shooting happened in a busy Willowbrook shopping center parking lot in the 17300 block of Tomball Parkway.

Police said the deputy saw the suspects going through his vehicle, so he ran to get his duty weapon from the backseat. The suspects were allegedly going for the gun at the same time.

The deputy managed to fire about nine rounds as the suspects fled, shattering the back window of their Mercedes.

There were no injuries reported.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

