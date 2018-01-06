HOUSTON – Houston police say an alleged stalker is in custody after a break-in and standoff at a family’s home on the northwest side.
The incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Friday on Marnel at Vogue, not far from Hammerly and Bingle.
Police at the scene say a man who had been stalking a woman somehow found out where she lived and went to her home. He started banging on the door, but the woman wasn’t home.
The man then broke in to the home, scaring the woman’s three kids into a bedroom where they managed to flee the house out of the back.
According to police, the man barricaded himself in a bathroom, leading to a standoff.
A SWAT team was called in, and they found the man completely naked. He was taken into custody after getting shocked with a stun gun.
Police say he was arrested and faces several charges.
The children were not physically hurt.