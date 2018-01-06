HOUSTON – Houston police say an alleged stalker is in custody after a break-in and standoff at a family’s home on the northwest side.

The incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Friday on Marnel at Vogue, not far from Hammerly and Bingle.

Police at the scene say a man who had been stalking a woman somehow found out where she lived and went to her home. He started banging on the door, but the woman wasn’t home.

A SWAT team was called in, and they found the man completely naked. He was taken into custody after getting shocked with a stun gun.

Metro for KHOU 11

The man then broke in to the home, scaring the woman’s three kids into a bedroom where they managed to flee the house out of the back.

According to police, the man barricaded himself in a bathroom, leading to a standoff.

Police say he was arrested and faces several charges.

The children were not physically hurt.

