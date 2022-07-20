Woman kidnapped, her boyfriend killed by her ex, according to Houston police

The woman said she escaped and called police who are now searching for the gunman.

HOUSTON — A woman who lives a few blocks from NRG Park is describing a terrifying ordeal that happened early this morning.

The victim said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their apartment when her ex-boyfriend broke into the unit overnight. She said he shot and killed her current boyfriend and kidnapped her, according to Houston police.

The woman escaped a few hours later and ran to a police substation a few miles away from her apartment complex.

Investigators are searching for the gunman. They haven't released a description of him yet. They did recover the vehicle.

The shooting happened at the Richmond Manor Apartments at 2626 Holly Hall near Almeda.

