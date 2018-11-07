HOUSTON – A rider was injured after he fell off his motorcycle following a short chase on the North Freeway overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer spotted a large pickup and the motorcycle racing the North Freeway heading south just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer and another patrol unit attempted to pull both the truck and motorcycle over. Police said, while the driver of the truck stopped, the motorcycle rider sped off.

He took the Airline exit. However, the rider was going too fast and almost hit the back end of a slower moving car on the feeder road.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle and ended up skidding.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet, and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The rider faces evading charges, as well as racing charges.

