HOUSTON – Police say a Metro Lift driver was transported to a local hospital after being shot in north Houston early Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of the Eastex Freeway and Quitman.

Details are limited at this time, but a gas station clerk said he heard a gunshot outside the store and went to investigate. The bus driver walked up to him and said he had been shot.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive in the shooting. Metro Police are serving as the lead investigators on the shooting at this time.

