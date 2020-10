The call dropped at about 9:30 a.m. from the 6900 block of Lawndale Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a body was found early Wednesday in Brays Bayou.

The call dropped at about 9:30 a.m. from the 6900 block of Lawndale Street.

Investigators said the victim is a male, and the body has since been recovered from the bayou.

No other information is available at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 14, 2020

It's still unclear how the man died or whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.