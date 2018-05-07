HOUSTON -- Charges have been filed against a man wanted in the death of a woman at 10500 West Hardy Road on Tuesday night.

The suspect, Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is charged with murder but is not yet in custody.

The victim is said to be a 33-year-old woman, but police have not yet released her identity.

According to the Houston Police Department, Olvera was driving a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and following a vehicle driven by the victim southbound on West Hardy. One of Olvera's former girlfriends was inside the victim's vehicle.

Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is charged with murder

After stopping her vehicle, the victim got out and began arguing with Olvera. At some point, Olvera intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle and fled the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Roy Olvera is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2018 KHOU