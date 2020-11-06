HPD: Man steals patrol unit, leads police on chase

HOUSTON — A 39-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a patrol unit and led officers on an 11-minute chase Thursday morning.
This happened just before 7:30 a.m. in southwest Houston.
Houston police said officers were called to a home, and the suspect's mother told them he suffers from mental health issues and was having an episode.
When police arrived at the scene, officers said the suspect ran out the back of the house hopped in the patrol unit and took off.
Police said he turned on the lights and sirens and was on the radio. At one point, police said he pulled into an empty parking lot and did donuts before speeding off.
The chase ended with police boxing him in at a car wash. They had busted the window and used a Taser on him twice to calm him down.
Then he was taken into custody with no issues. He's facing charges of auto theft and evading arrests.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.