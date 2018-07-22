HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Saturday night on the southeast side of town and police need the public's help with figuring out what happened.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of Clearway Drive.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found shot to death outside his vehicle. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said they were alerted to the call by a passerby who saw the victim slumped over in his vehicle. The driver attempted to help the man but quickly noticed he was dead and called 911.

Detectives believe the man was shot outside his vehicle and tried to get back to his car.

Police are investigating to figure out a motive. There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone knows anything about this shooting, HPD encourages you to call their homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

