HPD: Man shot several times during argument over posing for pictures with gun

The suspect, who is in his late teens, is still on the run, police said.

HOUSTON — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot several times during an argument over posing for pictures with a gun, Houston police said.

This happened overnight Friday at about 1:45 a.m. in the 500 block of W Alabama.

Houston police said they received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex and when they arrived on scene they found a man, in his 20s, shot several times in the leg and once in the arm.

The man is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police there were four people who rented an apartment for a few days to hang out and drink. Two men, both armed with pistols, got into an argument over posing for a picture with a gun which led to one of them being shot, according to police.

After the shooting, the suspect took both pistols and left the apartment in a vehicle.

Police did not provide many details on the suspect. He was only described as being in his late teens. Police said they do not have any details on the suspect's vehicle, but are canvassing the area looking for him.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, call the Houston Police Department.