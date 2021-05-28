HPD: Man shot multiple times, woman shot in the leg at W. Houston apartments

Police say the suspect went to an upstairs balcony and shot at the two victims following an altercation.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a west Houston apartment complex Friday morning.

Houston police said a man was fatally shot and a woman was shot in the leg during an incident just after 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Kirkwood near Briar Forest.

Investigators said the victims were in the apartment complex and there was some kind of altercation. The suspect went to an upstairs balcony and shot the two of them.

The man was shot several times and the woman in the leg, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Investigators are checking surveillance video. They did say the victims knew the alleged shooter, but it is not clear how well.