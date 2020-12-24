HPD: Woman finds husband dead after hearing shots fired in north Houston

Houston police responded to a neighborhood early Thursday in the Northline area after the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man at home in the Northline area.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 8000 block of Bauman Road near Rebecca Street.

Investigators said the victim's wife found his body after hearing gunshots. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

North officers are on a shooting at 8000 Bauman Rd. Officers found male to be deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 24, 2020

For now, officers have little information to go on. Early in the investigation, they learned the victim may have been involved in a dispute with neighbors.

Police said an older SUV was seen leaving the area, but it's still unclear whether the occupants were involved.