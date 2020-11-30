HPD: Man shot, killed during road rage incident on North Loop

The suspect got away after the shooting and is still on the run.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 10:12 p.m. on the North Loop near N Shepherd Drive.

Investigators said the two vehicles that were involved were driving on and off the freeway. At some point, both drivers stopped on the westbound side of the North Loop, got out of their vehicles and started shooting at each other.

The man who was shot got back into his vehicle and exited the freeway. The other driver took off.

First responders were called and paramedics took the injured man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said several witnesses saw the incident and are cooperating with the investigation.

There is no description of the other driver involved or his vehicle, at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

