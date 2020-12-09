HPD: Man shot, killed during dominoes game in Humble

Witnesses told investigators that a group of people was playing dominoes when things got heated and someone pulled out a gun.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed during a dominoes game in Humble, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex courtyard in the 19300 block of Hightower Lane.

Police were called to the home after reports of a shooting and when they arrived they found a man dead.

Shooting/Homicide: 19300 Hightower. Male shot deceased in apartment complex courtyard. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 12, 2020

Witnesses told investigators that a group of people was playing dominoes and things eventually got heated. One person at the dominoes table then pulled out a gun and shot the man to death.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, but investigators said the group of people all knew each other so they are pretty confident they will catch the shooter.

If you have any information on this scene, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.