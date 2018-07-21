HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Southpark late Friday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. they received reports of a shooting on the 5600 block of Kenilwood. When officers arrived they noticed the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

Police believe the victim may have been involved in an argument in the parking lot of a nearby Citgo gas station. Police said the victim walked away from the gas station but he may have been followed.

At this time the incident is being treated as a drive-by, according to officials.

Police are unclear of a motive. A few witnesses have provided leads but no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this case please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

