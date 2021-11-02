HPD: Man shot in the head, pulled out of truck and left for dead in roadway

Anyone with information that may help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in north Houston late Wednesday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the 300 block of E. Delz before 10 p.m.

They found the victim in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation revealed the man was in a white Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped in the roadway. A passenger got out of the vehicle and dragged the shot man from the driver’s seat.

The man was then left for dead as the passenger sped away in the truck.

Police have not identified the victim, but they said he was in this 40s.