HOUSTON - Police are looking for three suspects who shot a man in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other near the 4900 block of Enyart Street when the man got shot in the back.

Southeast officers are investigating a shooting at 4900 Enyart. Initial reports are the occupants of two cars were exchanging gunfire before one crashed. Adult male in the crashed car suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/QhwRrYg1rX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2018

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a SUV.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspects please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HPD.

