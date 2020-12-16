HPD: Man shot in head during argument outside north Houston bar

Police said the 33-year-old man victim is hospitalized in critical condition and a second person was shot in the hip, but he's expected to be OK.

HOUSTON — An argument outside a local bar turned violent Tuesday morning in the Greater Greenspoint area, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened around 2 a.m. inside a parking lot in the 12000 block of the North Freeway, north of Beltway 8.

Investigators said the victims -- identified as a 33-year-old man and 24-year-old man -- were in the parking lot when an altercation broke out.

At some point, police said a third person pulled out a rifle and fired. The older victim was shot in the head, and the younger victim was struck in the hip. The alleged shooter was gone when police arrived.

Both men were taken to the hospital.