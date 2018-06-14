HOUSTON – Houston police say two people went to the hospital after a man broke into a home on the southwest side and opened fire overnight.

The suspect then shot and critically injured himself. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police confirm.

The shootings started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when someone called 911 to report the suspect broke into their apartment in the 8300 block of Jorine.

Police say the man, 23, climbed to a second story balcony to get into the apartment. He then shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who were sitting in the living room.

They added that the suspect ran towards the parking lot, turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head.

Mid West officers are investigating a shooting at 8300 Jourine. Two victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle and are expected to survive. Male suspect was transported to hospital in critical condition with self inflicted wound. Investigation continues 202 pic.twitter.com/Y3o9w3SvmJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 14, 2018

There were five other adults and three children in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported. They were in a different room when the shooting occurred.

The two shooting victims went to the hospital by private vehicle and are expected to survive.

