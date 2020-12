The victim was taken to the hospital, where his current condition has yet to be confirmed.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a robbery Monday in the Galleria area, according to investigators.

HPD said the call dropped at 4:21 p.m. in the 4400 block of Westheimer Road. That's

Central officers are at a shooting 4400 Westhiemer. Adult male shot during a robbery. 202 pic.twitter.com/9ErMgdhje1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 30, 2020

A man was reportedly shot during the incident. He was to the hospital, where his current condition has yet to be confirmed.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.