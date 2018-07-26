HOUSTON – Police have responded to a shooting on the Eastex Freeway after a man was found inside a car facing the wrong direction on the freeway.

Police say this happened near Quitman early Thursday.

Northeast officers responded to Eastex Freeway at Quitman on a shooting. Adult male was found inside a car facing the wrong way on the freeway. Initial information is that male was shot during a robbery Male was conscious and talking when transported. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 26, 2018

Investigators said the man was shot in the stomach during a robbery. He was conscious and talking when he was transported to a local hospital.

Police said they do not know more details of the robbery at this time. They hope to interview the victim at the hospital.

