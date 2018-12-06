HOUSTON – Police say they detained several males after a man was shot during a possible drug deal at southeast Houston park overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call just around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Gulf Palms Park in the 12000 block of Palm Springs.

When HPD arrived at the scene, police found the victim shot in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two groups of males went there for a drug deal, and something went wrong. Someone pulled a gun and opened fire.

Police detained several males, but they do not know for sure if they have the shooter in custody.

