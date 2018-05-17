HOUSTON – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking, but was able to make it to a Burger King nearby in west Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting near the restaurant located at Beechnut and Beltway 8.

When HPD arrived at the scene, officers found man inside a pickup that had been shot at least one time. Police said he was transported to a local hospital and expected to survive.

The victim told officers that somewhere on Bissonnet, he was run off the road by two cars. The suspects from those vehicles attempted to carjack him.

During the carjacking, the man was shot, but was able to get back in his truck and drive off, stopping at the Burger King, police said.

Suspects remain at large. A description of the suspects and their vehicles was not released.

