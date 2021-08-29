Pct. 5: Deputy shoots knife-wielding man who charged at him after stabbing his parents

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The deputy was not injured.

HOUSTON — A man was shot by a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy Sunday after he charged at the deputy while holding a knife, according to the department.

This scene started in the 5600 block of Wigton, which is in southwest Houston.

Precinct 5 said the man initially stabbed his parents before he started walking down the street and threatening other people.

The man's mother was reportedly taken to the hospital for her injuries. The man's father refused further medical aid, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the man still had a knife in his hand when he came across a civilian who pulled out a gun and shot the man in the 10300 block of Mullins.

A Precinct 5 deputy arrived and police said the same man, who just had the altercation with the civilian, charged at the deputy while the knife was still in his hand.

HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to a @HCpct5 deputy involved shooting at 10300 Mullins. The suspect and a female he injured have been transported. The deputy is uninjured. Further info at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WamRgF8Tmv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2021

This prompted the deputy to pull out his gun and shoot the man, according to investigators.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Precinct 5 deputy was not injured.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.

The Houston Police Department is investigating.

Check back for updates.