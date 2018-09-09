HOUSTON - Police said a man was shot Saturday night in the Sharpstown-area after he refused to give an attempted robber his money and other belongings.

The attempted robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Vista Apartments near Gessner Road and Sands Points Dr.

The Houston Police Department said the man just came from work when he got of his car and was stopped by a suspect who demanded money.

The man refused to give the attempted robber any of his property so the suspect shot him one time in the torso.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The man was able to walk home and call for help. He was transported to a local hospital for surgery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

