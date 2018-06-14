HOUSTON – Houston police say two people went to the hospital after a man broke into a home on the southwest side and opened fire overnight

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday someone called 911 to report the suspect broke into their apartment in the 8300 block of Jorine.

Police at the scene say the man climbed to a second story balcony to get into the apartment. He then shot his ex-girlfriend and her friend.

The suspect then shot himself.

Police initially indicated the suspect died at the scene, but police later said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were five other adults and three children in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The two shooting victims went to the hospital by private vehicle and are expected to survive.

