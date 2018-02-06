HOUSTON - Police say a man is in critical condition after an intoxicated wrong way driver crashed into his vehicle on the Gulf Freeway early Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department said around 2:30 a.m. witnesses spotted a woman driving on the wrong side of Interstate 45.

The woman eventually caused a three car accident near the West Dallas exit, police say.

She was transported to Ben Taub with non life-threatening injuries. Police said she admitted to drinking.

The man in critical condition was also transported to Ben Taub. The driver of the third vehicle is okay.

Police say the woman will likely be charged with intoxication assault.

© 2018 KHOU