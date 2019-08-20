HOUSTON — A man allegedly ran away from a traffic stop in north Houston early Tuesday, but police say they’ll have not trouble tracking him down.

Police pulled the man and a woman over for a traffic violation on Edison at Fulton at about 2:15 a.m.

According to police, the driver fled on foot, but he left his driver’s license behind in the car.

Police searched the neighborhood, but the man was not immediately located. Police believe the man fled because he had DUI warrants.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was allowed to drive away in the car.

