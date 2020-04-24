HPD: Man randomly shot while driving on North Loop

The man told police he was shot at by several men who were in a Honda Accord.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a man driving on the North Loop overnight Friday.

The man told police he was randomly shot at by several men who were in a Honda Accord. The man then said he got off the freeway as fast as he could, pulled over to the nearest gas station on Homestead Road and called 911.

First responders arrived at the gas station and immediately starting treating the man who was shot once in the shoulder.

Video captured on scene by our news crew shows the man's car had at least two bullet holes on the passenger side.

Police are in the process of gathering evidence and searching for the suspect's vehicle.

A detailed description of the suspects' vehicle was not given.

Check back for updates.