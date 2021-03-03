Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a fight at a nearby bar.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the man who shot another man, leading to a crash along I-45 the Gulf Freeway late Tuesday.

The incident happened just before midnight near Almeda Genoa, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim, 25-year-old Marco Garcia, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck, back and head. He was said to be in critical condition. His girlfriend, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital as well after their vehicle crashed. She was not shot.

Police said the victims were inside a bar when an argument occurred between a group of men. The argument turned physical and carried outside.

“While in the parking lot, Garcia and his girlfriend got into their vehicle and attempted to leave the area when they were shot at by a suspect armed with a rifle,” police stated.

The shooting led to a crash along the freeway's frontage road. The woman’s condition after the crash was not immediately known.

The suspects were said to be in a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck.