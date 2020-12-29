HPD: Man on the run after shooting his girlfriend in the back outside motel

Anyone with information that could help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the man accused of shooting his girlfriend during an argument outside a motel.

Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Tollway South – that’s on Houston’s west side.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound to her back and another to her arm. Police believe she will survive her injuries.

Police said the shooter fled the scene, and no charges or arrests have been announced. No names have been released either.

Investigators hope surveillance video and potential witnesses will help in their investigation. Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.