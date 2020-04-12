HPD: Man shot to death after fight at convenience store

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in north Houston.
Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road. Officials said the incident began with an altercation between the victim and at least one suspect at a neighborhood store.
According to police, the victim, identified as a man in his 20s, was followed to West Gulf Bank Road where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still searching for suspects but don’t have a description of them. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HPD.