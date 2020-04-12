HPD: Man shot to death after fight at convenience store

According to police, the victim, identified as a man in his 20s, was followed to West Gulf Bank Road where he was shot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in north Houston.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road. Officials said the incident began with an altercation between the victim and at least one suspect at a neighborhood store.

According to police, the victim, identified as a man in his 20s, was followed to West Gulf Bank Road where he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.