HPD: Man involved in domestic violence incident with girlfriend shot by family friend

Police said the family friend and the man got into an altercation and at some point, the two pulled out weapons and started exchanging gunfire.

HOUSTON — A man involved in a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend was shot overnight Sunday by a family friend, according to Houston police.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block Kingsley Street.

According to investigators, the man and his girlfriend had got into a domestic dispute earlier in the day and the man left.

When he returned to the home, a family friend was there. Police said the family friend and the man got into an altercation and at some point, the two pulled out weapons and started exchanging gunfire.

The boyfriend was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

His current condition is unknown.

The family friend has been detained and is being interviewed. Police did not say if he was injured during the shootout.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and gather evidence.

Shooting: 7800 Kingsley. Male shot in chest, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 27, 2020

Check back for any updates.