HOUSTON – Houston police say someone intentionally ran over and killed a woman on the north side overnight.

At last check the driver remained on the run, but witnesses told officers who he is.

It happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday off the Hardy Toll Road at Parker.

Police responded to what was first reported as an accident on the Hardy frontage road, and they found the female victim with multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators later learned she was intentionally run over by a man who fled the scene. Police are now looking for the suspect, who has not yet been named.

