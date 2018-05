Houston Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Houston that left one man injured.

Officers are on the scene in the 2800 block of Laura Koppe. They say a man was shot while defending his girlfriend during a fight. He was shot in the leg, and he also has a wound to the head, according to HPD.

Police say the man is expected to be OK. They are looking for the shooter at this time.

