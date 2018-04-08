HOUSTON – Police said they found the 62-year-old man who is accused of allegedly stabbing his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter to death while their mother was working.
According to the Houston Police Department, Jean Pierre Ndossok was found in his vehicle in Pasadena around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Ndossoka shot himself but his injuries are not life threatening. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said charges are pending.
On Saturday, police said they received a call from the mother of the children who found them dead at their Ndossoka’s apartment. The woman told police he called her to say he had killed the boy and girl.
The family of the victims said Ndossoka is a U.S. citizen, formerly of Congo.