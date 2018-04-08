HOUSTON – Police said they found the 62-year-old man who is accused of allegedly stabbing his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter to death while their mother was working.

According to the Houston Police Department, Jean Pierre Ndossok was found in his vehicle in Pasadena around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Suspect Jean Pierre Ndossoka was found inside his vehicle in Pasadena around 1 am this morning. He had suffered a non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ndossoka was transported to the hospital in stable condition and charges are pending against him. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2018

Ndossoka shot himself but his injuries are not life threatening. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said charges are pending.

On Saturday, police said they received a call from the mother of the children who found them dead at their Ndossoka’s apartment. The woman told police he called her to say he had killed the boy and girl.

Tragedy out of Southwest Houston. Two kids, 10 and 3 are killed and family tells me the killer is possibly a relative who was staying at the home.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/9n21kCas4Q — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) August 4, 2018

Family are trying to hold themselves together once crime scene investigators arrive.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/XAWqFVWflA — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) August 4, 2018

Family confirms this is the suspected killer HPD is searching for.

Jean Pierre Ndossoka, a US citizen, formerly of Congo.

He could be driving a 2008 Nissan Titan license plate: JGY0351.

If you see him, please call police. pic.twitter.com/9JnCmFN0NN — Levi Ismail (@LeviIsmailKHOU) August 5, 2018

The family of the victims said Ndossoka is a U.S. citizen, formerly of Congo.

