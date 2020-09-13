HPD: Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting at busy nightclub in southwest Houston

It was a chaotic scene when officers arrived. Investigators said people were frantic, and some had drawn their own guns in self-defense.

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting outside a packed nightclub in southwest Houston has left one man in critical condition, according to local police.

Houston police responded to numerous calls shortly after midnight Sunday to the Nomad Hookah Bar near Westheimer Road and Fountainview.

Investigators said the shooter fired his weapon from a vehicle— hitting the victim in the parking lot.

It was a chaotic scene when officers arrived. Investigators said people were frantic, and some had drawn their own guns in self-defense. Many inside the club went into hiding.

“We were scared, I was praying,” a witness who hid in the nightclub’s kitchen said. “We were literally terrified. I’d been here before and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The victim, who was found with a single gunshot wound, was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Police did take a man who had a gun in hand into custody. They believe he had armed himself in defense. Officers didn’t specify whether he was charged or released.

It’s still unclear what motivated the shooter.

Police did confirm witness reports of an altercation earlier in the night, but officers aren't sure the confrontation is linked to the shooting.