HPD: Man grazed by bullet during road rage shooting on East Loop

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the driver who they said got out of his vehicle and shot at another driver during a road rage incident on the East Loop near Clinton.
This happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the victim was driving down the Loop when another vehicle ran him off the road. The driver of that vehicle allegedly got out of their car with a gun and started shooting at the victim.
The victim's vehicle was shot several times and the victim was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet, police confirmed.
He was treated on scene and released.
Police are in the process of locating the suspect. No vehicle description has been released.
