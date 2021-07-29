HPD: Man grazed by bullet during road rage shooting on East Loop

The shooter is not in custody.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the driver who they said got out of his vehicle and shot at another driver during a road rage incident on the East Loop near Clinton.

This happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was driving down the Loop when another vehicle ran him off the road. The driver of that vehicle allegedly got out of their car with a gun and started shooting at the victim.

The victim's vehicle was shot several times and the victim was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet, police confirmed.

He was treated on scene and released.

Police are in the process of locating the suspect. No vehicle description has been released.

Northeast officers are at 100 East Loop North. Adult male advised that a male ran him off the road and fired several shots into his vehicle. Victim has a minor graze wound. 202 pic.twitter.com/CIg8V2mQBU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 29, 2021